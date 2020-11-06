New high of 911 active coronavirus cases in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

A new record for active coronavirus cases has been set in Saskatchewan.

There are currently 911 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

After technical difficulties with the validation of COVID-19 tests on Tuesday at the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory, nine confirmed cases were included in Friday’s case total.

There were 87 new cases in the daily update, with the overall total for the province growing to 3,623 since the first case was reported in March. Health officials said the residences of three new infections are still pending.

According to a press release, most of the new cases are located in the Saskatoon zone with 25, while there are 20 in Regina, 11 in central east, eight each in far north west and north west, five in south east, three in north central, two in south central, and one each in far north east and south west.

In the province, 33 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — 29 are receiving inpatient care and four are in intensive care.

Fifty-three more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 2,687.

There have been 25 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

According to a press release, 2,217 COVID-19 tests were performed on Thursday in Saskatchewan. To date, 275,737 tests have been carried out in the province.

