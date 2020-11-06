BC Premier tells Whole Foods to ‘give your heads a shake’ over staff banned from wearing poppies

B.C. Premier John Horgan is criticizing Whole Foods for its controversial policy banning Canadian employees from wearing a poppy while working.
In a tweet, Horgan expressed his frustration over the policy.
“C’mon @WholeFoods. Wearing a poppy for Remembrance Day and Aboriginal Veterans Day is about honouring people who have given so much in service to others. Give your heads a shake. #LestWeForget,” Horgan wrote.
The U.S. based grocer has doubled down on its controversial policy of restricting changes to the standard uniform, including wearing the sign of remembrance and respect for fallen soldiers.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau weighed in on Friday, saying the company had made a “silly mistake that I hope they will correct quickly,” and that Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay was expressing that directly to them to try to get the policy changed.
Whole Foods has not yet answered questions specifically about the policy.
“Whole Foods Market honours the men and women who have and continue to bravely serve their country. We support Remembrance Day in all of our Canadian stores by observing a moment of silence on November 11th and by donating to the Legion’s Poppy Campaign,” said a company spokesperson.
Whole Foods does have some local ties. Not only do they have stores in British Columbia, but they also bought up a series of smaller chains that included Capers. The co-founder of Capers Russell Precious said he couldn’t believe it when he saw the news about the poppy ban.
“I thought they were competing with the election coverage in the U.S. around how absurd one can be,” Precious said.
-Files from Amanda Connolly
