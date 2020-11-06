Menu

Crime

Gravenhurst, Ont. man charged with child pornography offences

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 6, 2020 12:33 pm
On Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant at a Gravenhurst home and charged David Ashe, 71.
On Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant at a Gravenhurst home and charged David Ashe, 71. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 71-year-old Gravenhurst, Ont., man has been charged with several child pornography offences, OPP say.

On Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant at a Gravenhurst home and charged David Ashe, 71.

Ashe was charged with four counts of child pornography possession; accessing child pornography; and making, printing, publishing or possessing child pornography for the purpose of publication.

The accused will appear in Bracebridge court on Friday for a bail hearing.

