Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make announcement in Ottawa

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted November 6, 2020 10:29 am
Premier Doug Ford, Deputy Premier Christine Elliott and Minister of Finance Rod Phillips will be in Ottawa on Friday for an announcement.
Premier Doug Ford, Deputy Premier Christine Elliott and Minister of Finance Rod Phillips will be in Ottawa on Friday for an announcement. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is in Ottawa on Friday with senior members of his cabinet to make a “special announcement” less than 24 hours after the government revealed its $187-billion plan to steer the province’s economy through the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Ford is scheduled to make remarks at 11 a.m. at the Canadian War Museum alongside Lisa MacLeod, Nepean MPP and minister of heritage, sport, tourism and culture industries.

Click to play video 'Ontario finance minister discusses 2020 budget' Ontario finance minister discusses 2020 budget
Ontario finance minister discusses 2020 budget

He will then be joined by Deputy Premier and Health Minister Christine Elliott and Minister of Finance Rod Phillips for an announcement and media availability at the Ottawa Civic Hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Friday morning on Twitter, Ford billed his 1 p.m. address as a “special announcement” and gave a shout-out to Phillips following the presenting of the provincial budget on Thursday, which had been delayed from the spring due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Trending Stories

The planned budget will see $187 billion in spending, $30 billion of which is directly tied to the pandemic, and a deficit of $38.5 billion.

Among the highlights in the Ontario budget is $2.5 billion in spending in the hospital sector, a new tax credit to help seniors live in their homes for longer, and subsidies on hydro rates for some businesses.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Ontario government pitches 2021 as ‘year of the Ontario staycation’' Ontario government pitches 2021 as ‘year of the Ontario staycation’
Ontario government pitches 2021 as ‘year of the Ontario staycation’
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusDoug FordOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Ontario budgetOttawa Hospital
Flyers
More weekly flyers