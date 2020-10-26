Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ottawa Hospital building 40-bed temporary unit in Civic Campus parking lot

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted October 26, 2020 12:55 pm
The Ottawa Hospital is building more bed capacity in a parking lot at its Civic Campus.
The Ottawa Hospital is building more bed capacity in a parking lot at its Civic Campus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Ottawa Hospital is building a temporary site in a parking lot to create more capacity for the emergency department at its Civic Campus amid high occupancy rates during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The local hospital said Monday it is working with Ontario’s Ministry of Health to create an ambulance offload and medicine transition unit in the east parking lot of its Carling Avenue campus.

The hospital said construction has already started on the 40-bed temporary unit, with hopes work will be completed by the end of the year.

Read more: Ottawa children’s hospital launches pandemic-friendly drive-up vitals clinic for young mental health patients

The new site is intended to help increase hospital capacity and patient flow, reducing ER wait times and helping paramedics get back into the field more quickly.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 97 per cent of acute care beds were occupied across the city’s health-care system as of Sunday. There are 43 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ottawa, according to the dashboard.

The hospital said it is working to redistribute parking spots taken up by the construction work.

Click to play video 'Patients urged to not be afraid amid outbreaks at Toronto hospitals' Patients urged to not be afraid amid outbreaks at Toronto hospitals
Patients urged to not be afraid amid outbreaks at Toronto hospitals
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Ottawa CoronavirusOttawa COVID-19The Ottawa HospitalOttawa Civic HospitalOttawa Hospital capacity
Flyers
More weekly flyers