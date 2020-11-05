Coronavirus: Kelowna elementary school added to growing list of confirmed cases in Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

An elementary school in Kelowna was added on Thursday to what is a growing list of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Central Okanagan.

Central Okanagan Public Schools announced the news, stating a member of the Springvalley Elementary School community has tested positive for COVID-19.

The exposure date, according to Interior Health, was Oct. 30.

The school district said the person is self-isolating at home and has support from local public health teams.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority,” said the school district, adding strict health and safety protocols are in place at Springvalley Elementary, so that students and staff can continue to attend school.

On Wednesday, the school district announced a single case at Okanagan Mission Secondary School. The exposure dates there were Oct. 28-30.

Other schools to have exposure dates on Interior Health’s school exposure page this fall include Kelowna Secondary School plus École de l’Anse-au-sable and St. Joseph Elementary in Kelowna plus Fulton Secondary in Vernon.

