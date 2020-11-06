Guelph’s 2021 proposed budget calls for a 3.52 per cent tax increase

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s 2021 proposed budget asks for a 3.52 per cent property tax increase.

Staff have asked councillors to approve a budget of $463 million, which includes $267 million funded through taxes and payment-in-lieu of taxes.

Usually, the city releases four budgets separately — the operating budget, the capital spending and forecast, water rates and fees, and budget for local boards and shared services. This year, one budget was presented that reflects the five pillars of the city’s strategic plan.

For the first time, councillors will also get a four-year operating budget outlook.

“We’re bringing several new elements with this year’s budget,” said Trevor Lee, deputy chief administrative officer. “Presenting the operating portion of the budget with a four-year view gives council an opportunity to manage how and when they achieve the goals in Guelph’s strategic plan.”

The property tax can either go up or down based on council decisions and additional spending requests from the city at a cost of $1.35 million, including $500,000 for the city’s plans to achieve 100 per cent renewable energy by 2050.

It’s also for red light cameras, emergency COVID-19 funding for community groups, bi-weekly yard waste, a grant for Tourism Guelph and closed captioning for streamed city council meetings.

The budget also included changes to the city’s water fees and rates. Collectively, the rate changes result in a two per cent increase for the average home in Guelph.

Residents will have an opportunity to delegate on the budget on Nov. 25. Council is scheduled to approve the budget on Dec. 1.

All of the budget documents are available on the city’s website.

The city said the page includes data directly from the city’s financial software and it also includes a board where citizens can read questions by council and staff’s answers.

Ready, set, budget! No books or binders this year. It's all online… at the same time! How will #GuelphCouncil vote on funding for 2021? #Haveyoursay and register to speak by November 20. https://t.co/3ZjmmdMoh3 pic.twitter.com/iCMdjbapGb — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) November 5, 2020