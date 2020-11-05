Menu

Comments

Canada

Kingston Health Sciences Centre says systems back to normal after cyberattack

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 5, 2020 3:53 pm
Kingston Health Sciences Centre says systems have been restored after a cyberattack on Wednesday.
Kingston Health Sciences Centre says systems have been restored after a cyberattack on Wednesday. Global News

Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) has confirmed a cyberattack on its hospital systems, which affected both internal and external communications.

The attack, which occurred Wednesday, had a temporary impact on internet and email access, according to KHSC.

Read more: Royal Military College of Canada investigating cybersecurity attack

In a statement, officials say IT teams worked quickly to resolve issues caused by the cyberattack.

Trending Stories

Patient care continued as usual during the security breach, KHSC said.

All systems were back to normal this morning.

 

