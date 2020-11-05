Kingston Health Sciences Centre says systems back to normal after cyberattack

Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) has confirmed a cyberattack on its hospital systems, which affected both internal and external communications.
The attack, which occurred Wednesday, had a temporary impact on internet and email access, according to KHSC.
In a statement, officials say IT teams worked quickly to resolve issues caused by the cyberattack.
Patient care continued as usual during the security breach, KHSC said.
All systems were back to normal this morning.
