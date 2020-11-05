Netflix series ‘Locke and Key’ filming scenes around Kingston’s city hall

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston is serving as the backdrop for another Netflix production being shot this week.

Global News has confirmed with three crew members on the scene that portions of the second season of the Locke and Key series will be shot around Kingston’s city hall on Friday.

Thursday, crews were out at Kingston’s historic city hall, transforming the sunken amphitheatre behind the building next to market square into what looked like a bazaar with different stands.

A section of the Tir Nan Og was also being transformed into a shop and a double-decker bus was brought downtown for crew members to transform with decals.

No other details have been given about what episode Kingston will be featured in, or when the second season of the Netflix series will debut.

Starting Friday at 11 a.m., streets around city hall, including King, Ontario, Brock and Clarence streets, will be closed for intermittent periods for filming.

The parking lot at Ontario and Brock streets will also be closed to the public on Friday.

Kingston has previously hosted crews from two Netflix series, Titans and Alias Grace, along with various other shoots.