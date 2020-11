Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Paramedics say a man is in life-threatening condition following a stabbing in Toronto’s downtown area.

Emergency crews were called to Church and Wellesley streets at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Paramedics said a man was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on a suspect.

More to come.

