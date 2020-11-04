Oshawa man found dead in car parked behind Toronto apartment for 10 days, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they’re treating the death of a 27-year-old Oshawa man as suspicious after he was found in a car that was parked behind an apartment building for 10 days.

In a statement issued Wednesday evening, police said a black, two-door car was parked at the building’s parking lot on St. Dennis Drive near the Don Valley Parkway on Oct. 21.

At around 4 p.m. on Saturday, the statement said officers were called after building residents “became suspicious of the vehicle” and looked inside to find the man dead on the rear seat.

The man was identified as Qais Noori.

Police said he was wearing black sweatpants, a black shirt, and a green jacket with brown fur around the collar.

Anyone who saw or interacted with Noori after Oct. 19 or as information about the investigation was asked to call police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.