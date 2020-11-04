Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Oshawa man found dead in car parked behind Toronto apartment for 10 days, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Qais Noori is seen in an undated photo.
Qais Noori is seen in an undated photo. Handout / Toronto Police Service

Toronto police say they’re treating the death of a 27-year-old Oshawa man as suspicious after he was found in a car that was parked behind an apartment building for 10 days.

In a statement issued Wednesday evening, police said a black, two-door car was parked at the building’s parking lot on St. Dennis Drive near the Don Valley Parkway on Oct. 21.

At around 4 p.m. on Saturday, the statement said officers were called after building residents “became suspicious of the vehicle” and looked inside to find the man dead on the rear seat.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was identified as Qais Noori.

Trending Stories

Police said he was wearing black sweatpants, a black shirt, and a green jacket with brown fur around the collar.

Anyone who saw or interacted with Noori after Oct. 19 or as information about the investigation was asked to call police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto suspicious deathSuspicious Death TorontoQais NooriSt. Dennis Drive Toronto suspicious death
Flyers
More weekly flyers