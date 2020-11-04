Coronavirus: Interior Health declares outbreak at long-term care home in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

A coronavirus outbreak has been declared at a long-term care home in Kelowna.

Interior Health said it declared the outbreak after conducting a thorough investigation at the Village at Mill Creek.

The health authority said two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, but added, “there are no cases among the residents at this time and we continue to monitor the situation, while implementing additional infection control and preventative measures.”

Interior Health said the two cases were exposed outside the workplace, and that outbreak protocols have been implemented to protect residents, including a temporary pause in visits.

Further, IH said it is performing contact tracing to ensure those who may have been exposed are taking appropriate precautions, including self-isolation or monitoring.

The Village at Mill Creek has 96 publicly-funded long-term care beds and is owned and operated by Baptist Housing Enhanced Living Communities.

Interior Health also said to date, no long-term care residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at any homes within the Interior Health region.

