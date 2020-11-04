Kelowna RCMP execute search warrant at Rutland home

Send this page to someone via email

Police officers executed a search warrant in Rutland on Wednesday, with Kelowna RCMP stating it was in relation to a drug-trafficking investigation.

Little is known about the search warrant, other than it happened along the 300 block of Mallach Road in Rutland.

A neighbour told Global News “there were a bunch of cops around,” but didn’t know who occupied the home.

Police could be seen inside the home, which featured several vehicles in the driveway.

More information is expected to be released on Thursday.

