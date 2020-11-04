Menu

Crime

Kelowna RCMP execute search warrant at Rutland home

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 4, 2020 6:53 pm
Police raided the home on Wednesday morning, with Kelowna RCMP stating the search warrant was in relation to a drug-trafficking investigation.
Police raided the home on Wednesday morning, with Kelowna RCMP stating the search warrant was in relation to a drug-trafficking investigation. Global News

Police officers executed a search warrant in Rutland on Wednesday, with Kelowna RCMP stating it was in relation to a drug-trafficking investigation.

Little is known about the search warrant, other than it happened along the 300 block of Mallach Road in Rutland.

Read more: Police tight-lipped on bloody crime scene in Kelowna, B.C.

A neighbour told Global News “there were a bunch of cops around,” but didn’t know who occupied the home.

Police could be seen inside the home, which featured several vehicles in the driveway.

More information is expected to be released on Thursday.

