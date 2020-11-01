Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police tight-lipped on bloody crime scene in Kelowna, B.C.

By Shelby Thom Global News
Blood splatter, police tape and evidence markers are visible on the concrete near the H2O fitness centre in Kelowna, B.C.
Blood splatter, police tape and evidence markers are visible on the concrete near the H2O fitness centre in Kelowna, B.C. Global News

RCMP are remaining tight-lipped about a serious assault and a bloody crime scene near a Kelowna fitness centre on Saturday night.

Extensive blood splatter can be seen on the concrete of the BC Transit loop near the H2O Adventure and Fitness Centre at 4075 Gordon Dr. in Kelowna.

Read more: Kelowna, Central Okanagan ranked 4th in nationwide crime severity report

The trail of blood continued to the intersection of Gordon Drive and Lequime Road.

Heavy blood splatter near the H2O fitness centre on Gordon Drive Sunday morning.
Heavy blood splatter near the H2O fitness centre on Gordon Drive Sunday morning. Global News

Police tape and evidence markers were also visible and RCMP officers remained at the scene Sunday afternoon.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A secondary location was also being investigated.

Read more: Kelowna man arrested after three-day crime spree: RCMP

Police tape could be seen around a home at 685 Old Meadows Rd. and several RCMP cruisers were parked outside the one-storey home.

Police tape surrounds a home and an RCMP cruiser was on scene at 685 Old Meadows Road on Sunday.
Police tape surrounds a home and an RCMP cruiser was on scene at 685 Old Meadows Road on Sunday. Global News

What appears to be at least three bloody handprints could be seen on the exterior of the home near the entranceway.

The home is less than one kilometre away from the Gordon Drive crime scene.

Police have not responded to requests for comment.

More to come…

Click to play video 'Kelowna climbs national crime severity index' Kelowna climbs national crime severity index
Kelowna climbs national crime severity index
CrimeRCMPKelowna RCMPkelowna assaultKelowna blood splatterKelowna crime scene
Flyers
More weekly flyers