Police tight-lipped on bloody crime scene in Kelowna, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are remaining tight-lipped about a serious assault and a bloody crime scene near a Kelowna fitness centre on Saturday night.

Extensive blood splatter can be seen on the concrete of the BC Transit loop near the H2O Adventure and Fitness Centre at 4075 Gordon Dr. in Kelowna.

The trail of blood continued to the intersection of Gordon Drive and Lequime Road.

Heavy blood splatter near the H2O fitness centre on Gordon Drive Sunday morning. Global News

Police tape and evidence markers were also visible and RCMP officers remained at the scene Sunday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

A secondary location was also being investigated.

Police tape could be seen around a home at 685 Old Meadows Rd. and several RCMP cruisers were parked outside the one-storey home.

Police tape surrounds a home and an RCMP cruiser was on scene at 685 Old Meadows Road on Sunday. Global News

What appears to be at least three bloody handprints could be seen on the exterior of the home near the entranceway.

The home is less than one kilometre away from the Gordon Drive crime scene.

Police have not responded to requests for comment.

More to come…