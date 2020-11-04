Menu

Health

B.C. reports 335 new COVID-19 cases; sets records for active cases and people isolating

By Simon Little Global News
Click to play video 'COVID-19 spreading in Fraser Health region' COVID-19 spreading in Fraser Health region
B.C. health officials report 335 new cases and one death

British Columbia reported new records for the number of active cases of COVID-19 and people isolating due to possible exposure on Wednesday, as the province added 335 new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

In a written statement, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also reported one new death, for a total of 273.

Read more: Possible COVID-19 ‘superspreader’ at B.C. dance school raises questions about learning cohorts

The bulk of the new cases were in the Fraser Health region (207) and Vancouver Coastal Health region (104).

Fifteen were in the Interior Health region, seven in the Northern Health region and four were on Vancouver Island.

Story continues below advertisement

There were 3,120 active cases, while 7,133 people were self-isolating, officials said.

A new community outbreak was declared at West Kelowna’s La Casa Resort, while an outbreak at a Tim Hortons in Merritt was declared over.

Read more: Group calls for mass COVID-19 testing at care homes with confirmed cases

Ninety-two people were in hospital — unchanged from a day earlier.

Three new outbreaks were reported in residential care facilities: Hawthorne Seniors Care Community, White Rock Senior Village and Village at Mill Creek.

The outbreak at Peace Portal Seniors Village was declared over.

About 78 per cent of B.C.’s 16,135 cases have recovered.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'B.C. Seniors Advocate wants more visitor access for long-term care residents' B.C. Seniors Advocate wants more visitor access for long-term care residents
B.C. Seniors Advocate wants more visitor access for long-term care residents
