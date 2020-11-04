B.C. reports 335 new COVID-19 cases; sets records for active cases and people isolating

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

British Columbia reported new records for the number of active cases of COVID-19 and people isolating due to possible exposure on Wednesday, as the province added 335 new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

In a written statement, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also reported one new death, for a total of 273.

The bulk of the new cases were in the Fraser Health region (207) and Vancouver Coastal Health region (104).

Fifteen were in the Interior Health region, seven in the Northern Health region and four were on Vancouver Island.

Story continues below advertisement

There were 3,120 active cases, while 7,133 people were self-isolating, officials said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

A new community outbreak was declared at West Kelowna’s La Casa Resort, while an outbreak at a Tim Hortons in Merritt was declared over.

Ninety-two people were in hospital — unchanged from a day earlier.

Three new outbreaks were reported in residential care facilities: Hawthorne Seniors Care Community, White Rock Senior Village and Village at Mill Creek.

The outbreak at Peace Portal Seniors Village was declared over.

About 78 per cent of B.C.’s 16,135 cases have recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

2:02 B.C. Seniors Advocate wants more visitor access for long-term care residents B.C. Seniors Advocate wants more visitor access for long-term care residents