Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Commentary

Scott Thompson: An election result will not fix America’s problems

By Scott Thompson 900 CHML
Click to play video 'U.S. election: Biden says he’s optimistic about results, careful not to declare premature victory' U.S. election: Biden says he’s optimistic about results, careful not to declare premature victory
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered an address to Americans as votes for the 2020 election continue to be counted. Biden delivered an optimistic speech, stating that he believes he and vice-presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris could win the race for the White House, but was careful to not declare a premature victory.

Since the election polls closed Tuesday many around the world questioned when the U.S. presidential race will finally be decided.

Both candidates claim they have a path to victory once all the votes have been counted.

Read more: Biden closes in on U.S. election win as Trump sues, counting continues

Does it matter who wins this contest? Are we naive to think America’s problems will magically disappear once a winner is declared?

Yes, I would say so.

Whether your candidate won or lost, there is still a cavernous divide in the once-great United States.

Click to play video 'The world continues to follow U.S. election eagerly' The world continues to follow U.S. election eagerly
The world continues to follow U.S. election eagerly

The fact this election is so close only reinforces the divide that keeps the two sides so far apart.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

What will a complete result resolve? Will America accept it? Will America be more united? Will America have more trust in its own institutions?

Will Americans ever agree to disagree again?

The rest of the free world hopes so.

But I’m not sure an election victory for either side makes their massive challenges any easier.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML Hamilton.​​​​

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Donald TrumpJoe BidenUs ElectionElectoral CollegeCounting Ballotswho won US electionUS election and canadawaiting for results in US election
Flyers
More weekly flyers