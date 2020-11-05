Scott Thompson: An election result will not fix America’s problems

Send this page to someone via email

Since the election polls closed Tuesday many around the world questioned when the U.S. presidential race will finally be decided.

Both candidates claim they have a path to victory once all the votes have been counted.

Does it matter who wins this contest? Are we naive to think America’s problems will magically disappear once a winner is declared?

Yes, I would say so.

Whether your candidate won or lost, there is still a cavernous divide in the once-great United States.



The fact this election is so close only reinforces the divide that keeps the two sides so far apart.

What will a complete result resolve? Will America accept it? Will America be more united? Will America have more trust in its own institutions?

Will Americans ever agree to disagree again?

The rest of the free world hopes so.

But I’m not sure an election victory for either side makes their massive challenges any easier.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML Hamilton.​​​​