West Kelowna mandates face masks, says policy will help slow spread of COVID-19

Following the lead of other communities and organizations in B.C., the City of West Kelowna made it mandatory this week to wear face masks inside its facilities.

West Kelowna made the announcement on Tuesday, stating it was doing so to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The buildings include city hall, public works, recreation facilities and any other city facility open to the public.

The city added that its employees are also required to wear face masks, particularly when physical distancing is not possible, along with other measures, such as frequent handwashing and staying home when feeling sick.

“British Columbia’s provincial health officer announced the expectation of increased personal protective measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in public spaces, including inside public facilities,” the city said.

“As the highest demographic population in West Kelowna is senior citizens, the city extends its sincere gratitude to everyone for doing their part to adhere to the requirements both in and outside its facilities to reduce the risk.”

The city noted that people taking part in recreational activities “must adhere to provincial COVID-19 protocols before, during and after play to help protect one another and decrease the exposure to COVID-19.”

This week, the City of Kelowna and YMCA Okanagan also announced new policies regarding face masks.

For more about West Kelowna’s COVID-19 protocols, click here.