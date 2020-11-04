Pedestrian struck and killed after collision involving truck in downtown Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a female pedestrian, who is believed to be in her 80s, was fatally struck by a truck in the city’s downtown area.

Emergency crews were called to Cherry Street and Mill Street at around 12:41 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said a senior was struck by a truck and suffered very serious injuries.

The woman died on scene, police said.

Investigators said the driver of the truck remained on scene.

Roads in the area are closed and police are advising motorists to use an alternate route.

COLLISION:

Cherry St + Mill St

– The pedestrian has succumbed to their injuries

– Pronounced deceased on scene

– Traffic Services will reconstruct the scene

– Expect a lengthy closure

– Anyone with info call 416 808-1900

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 4, 2020

Advertisement