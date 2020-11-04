Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Pedestrian struck and killed after collision involving truck in downtown Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 4, 2020 1:31 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a female pedestrian, who is believed to be in her 80s, was fatally struck by a truck in the city’s downtown area.

Emergency crews were called to Cherry Street and Mill Street at around 12:41 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said a senior was struck by a truck and suffered very serious injuries.

The woman died on scene, police said.

Investigators said the driver of the truck remained on scene.

Trending Stories

Roads in the area are closed and police are advising motorists to use an alternate route.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PolicePedestrian StruckPedestrian struck and killedCherry StreetMill StreetToronto PedestriansToronto pedestrian killed
Flyers
More weekly flyers