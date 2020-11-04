Internal emails show possible employee-to-employee transmission of COVID-19 as 40 CPS members self-isolate

More than 40 Calgary Police Service members are currently self-isolating due to potential COVID-19 transmission or illness.

On Wednesday, CPS Supt. Asif Rashid said the organization has issued a reminder to its members after receiving feedback from its occupational health and safety specialists.

“When we come into our own facility, we tend to take our guard down a little bit,” Rashid said. “We need to be very careful not to spread the contagion from person-to-person as we’ve seen in several cases in the CPS.”

In an internal email obtained by Global News, senior CPS officials, including Chief Const. Mark Neufeld, warned members of the ongoing spread within the service.

“The threat is very real; it is spreading within the Calgary Police Service and we are seeing dozens of employee-to-employee exposures.”

“In almost every case, masks were not worn or a distance of at least two metres was not kept between employees.” Tweet This

Rashid said the service is looking at a possible redeployment model to support frontline staff if a growing number of members are sent into quarantine, an idea first brought forward in March when the pandemic began.

“It’s a very delicate balance, in that we want to create a work environment that is safe… but we also want to ensure that business continuity, service delivery to Calgarians is not compromised.”

CPS announced its first positive case of the virus back in April.

Last week, the front counter at police headquarters had to be temporarily closed to allow for a deep clean following exposure between employees.

Police confirmed roughly 30 officers and 10 civilian members are self-isolating.

“We have pockets throughout the organization where there are a disproportionate amount of employees who’ve had to take some time off before they recover or get tested,” Rashid said. “It’s not really limited to any one working environment.”

“It’s important to emphasize that these are not individuals who are COVID positive or who have tested positive, but those who have identified as being unwell.” Tweet This

When a CPS member tests positive, the force said it works closely with Alberta Health Services to ensure anyone who was potentially exposed is notified directly.

Former Police Commission member and Ward 3 city councillor Jyoti Gondek said despite the increase in people self-isolating, she has faith that members are doing all they can to prevent the spread of the virus.

“The service takes this very seriously,” she said. “They are incredibly concerned about the wellbeing of their members. They’re also incredibly concerned about the wellbeing of Calgarians.”

Effective Tuesday, no more than one third of any CPS unit is allowed to be in a workspace at one time. All other staff members have been directed to start working from home if they can.

The latest directives do not include patrol officers.