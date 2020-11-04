Menu

Advertisement
Canada

Drone light show coming to Bingemans in Kitchener on Saturday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 4, 2020 12:50 pm
“Our focus is providing breath-taking drone shows which set a new bar in visual entertainment,” North Star Drone Shows’ Jeff Clarmo said. Bingemans

Drones will be lighting up the sky over Bingemans on Saturday as part of a unique entertainment experience at the Kitchener theme park.

More than 100 drones will fly over On the Grand to provide a synchronized lightshow at the event space.

Read more: Phasing out fireworks? North American cities opt for drones, ‘quiet fireworks’

“We are excited to add another entertainment experience to our On The Grand event space,” Mark Bingeman said in a release.

“Drone Light shows are still a very new experience to most people and we can’t wait to show our region how spectacular they can be. With our drive-in movie season coming to a close, we are glad to provide another safe entertainment experience to our community.”

North Star Drone Shows, the company behind the performance, says they offer a change from traditional light shows in that they are free from air, noise and water pollution and also decrease the risk of a fire hazard.

Read more: Kitchener’s Christkindl Market moves online, expands to 24 days

“Our focus is providing breath-taking drone shows which set a new bar in visual entertainment,” North Star Drone Shows’ Jeff Clarmo said.

The show kicks off at 7 p.m. at a cost of $25 per car.

