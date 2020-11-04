Drone light show coming to Bingemans in Kitchener on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Drones will be lighting up the sky over Bingemans on Saturday as part of a unique entertainment experience at the Kitchener theme park.

More than 100 drones will fly over On the Grand to provide a synchronized lightshow at the event space.

“We are excited to add another entertainment experience to our On The Grand event space,” Mark Bingeman said in a release.

“Drone Light shows are still a very new experience to most people and we can’t wait to show our region how spectacular they can be. With our drive-in movie season coming to a close, we are glad to provide another safe entertainment experience to our community.”

North Star Drone Shows, the company behind the performance, says they offer a change from traditional light shows in that they are free from air, noise and water pollution and also decrease the risk of a fire hazard.

“Our focus is providing breath-taking drone shows which set a new bar in visual entertainment,” North Star Drone Shows’ Jeff Clarmo said.

The show kicks off at 7 p.m. at a cost of $25 per car.