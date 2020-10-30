Kitchener’s Christkindl Market moves online, expands to 24 days

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kitchener has found a way to keep the Christkindl Market going in spite of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 24the annual market will switch to an online format and will be extended from the traditional four-day festival to a full 24 days.

“While things need to be different in 2020 due to the pandemic, this much-beloved market will continue, differently this year, with a new online market and entertainment including the throwback to some great moments from previous Christkindl celebrations,” Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said in a statement.

“I know this news will bring a smile, and festive cheer to families who have made this a tradition for over 20 years.”

The online market will feature an online calendar that will feature memories from past years’ festivities.

There will also be online shopping links for many vendors, allowing people to purchase holiday gifts, traditional and handmade treasures as well as delicious holiday specialty foods and treats.

In addition, fresh Christmas trees will be available to purchase curbside on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5. The city says more information will be made available on this in the coming days.

It says more information is also coming soon for an At Home with Christkindl Market-In-A-Box.