Crime

Police charge Ontario taxidermist over alleged polar belt pelt fraud

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2020 9:41 am
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser. DRPS stock.
Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police say an Ontario taxidermist is facing fraud charges related to polar bear pelts.

Durham Regional Police say two people asked an Uxbridge, Ont., man who ran a taxidermy business to work on a polar bear pelt in 2018.

Investigators say the man returned the pelt, which had been obtained legally, to the pair, and they brought him another pelt.

Trending Stories

Read more: Oshawa couple charged after allegedly scamming friends out of $650K, pretending child had cancer

Police say the customers suspected the first pelt was not the original, and the second pelt also appeared to be a different one when the taxidermist returned it.

The force says 63-year-old Cyril D’Souza has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and fraud under $5,000.

Investigators are asking people with information to come forward.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
