Wisconsin election results: Razor-thin margin in swing state with Biden leading

Send this page to someone via email

4:16 US election: No clear winner as votes still being counted in key battleground states US election: No clear winner as votes still being counted in key battleground states

The U.S. presidential race in Wisconsin remains razor-thin Wednesday morning as vote-counting in the state continues.

Wisconsin, a key battleground state for U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, has counted nearly 97 per cent of the votes, according to Reuters.

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. ELECTION RESULTS: Live, real-time election results as America votes

With nearly all the votes counted, Biden had a lead of less than one percentage point over Trump, a margin narrow enough to allow Trump to request a recount if it stands.

According to Reuters, Trump has 48.8 per cent of the votes and Biden is ahead with 49.5 per cent.

More than 1.9 million people voted early in Wisconsin, either by mail or in person, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Those ballots take longer than regular ones to process, and the counting could not begin until the polls opened Tuesday, delaying the reporting of results.

3:29 U.S. election: Trump declares victory even as key states still undecided U.S. election: Trump declares victory even as key states still undecided

As polls closed in the state and results began to emerge, Trump was ahead in the race, fueled by quick in-person voting results. Story continues below advertisement

Despite Trump’s early lead, Biden slowly pulled ahead throughout the evening and early morning, and now has nearly 21,000 more votes, according to The Associated Press.

No matter who wins Wisconsin, the 10 electoral votes will not be enough to put either Biden or Trump over the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

U.S. ELECTION LIVE: Ongoing coverage as Americans vote for their next president

Trump carried Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016, and the race figured to be just as close this year.

There are no automatic recounts in Wisconsin. Only a candidate who is within one per cent of the winner can request a recount, which Trump could do in this case unless the narrow margin widened once all the votes were in.

— With files from The Associated Press