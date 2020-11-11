Miniature art making a big impact in Winnipeg park

Send this page to someone via email

If you take a close look at Grant’s Old Mill Park in St. James, you might find something pretty special — small wooden reindeer scenes spread out across the park.

Kim Wyer has noticed the scenes. Wyer and her grandkids first started seeing the reindeer back in March when the pandemic first hit, she said.

“Suddenly, the world shut down for a lot of children. I mean, parks were empty, couldn’t go to school … this got kids out.” Tweet This

The man hard at work creating these pieces is Paul Lellier. He has been quietly making and placing his reindeer scenes around the park since March, hoping to brighten people’s spirits in our community, he said.

“When COVID-19 hit in March, I was locked in pretty much like everyone else and I needed to do something to bring my spirits up.” Tweet This

More than eight months and hundreds of intricate tiny reindeer scenes later, Lellier has done just that.

Most evenings you can find him showcasing one of his more intricate models in the park.

The rest of the smaller models stay out all the time, occasionally being switched out so people get to discover something new each time they visit.

With snow and colder temperatures on the way and the COVID-19 restrictions moving to level red, Lellier is determined to keep it going throughout the winter.