Alberta RCMP warn of armed, dangerous suspect at large in ‘ongoing incident’ near Plamondon

Police in Alberta warned people to stay away from an “ongoing incident” in an area east of Plamondon and west of Lac la Biche along Highway 55 on Tuesday.

RCMP tweeted at 9:50 p.m. that a suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous, is still at large. They did not provide a suspect description.

Officers are attending an ongoing incident in the area east of #Plamondon and west of #LacLaBiche along Highway 55. Suspect still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. No description at this time. Please report any suspicious activity to police. — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) November 4, 2020

An RCMP spokesperson said what they tweeted is as much as they’re able to say; anything more would be speculation. He said officers “have it well in hand.”

Mounties said there is no danger to public safety, but if people see anything suspicious, they should report it to police.