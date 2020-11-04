Menu

Crime

Alberta RCMP warn of armed, dangerous suspect at large in ‘ongoing incident’ near Plamondon

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted November 4, 2020 12:34 am
Alberta RCMP were dealing with an "ongoing incident" near Plamondon on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
Alberta RCMP were dealing with an "ongoing incident" near Plamondon on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

Police in Alberta warned people to stay away from an “ongoing incident” in an area east of Plamondon and west of Lac la Biche along Highway 55 on Tuesday.

RCMP tweeted at 9:50 p.m. that a suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous, is still at large. They did not provide a suspect description.

Story continues below advertisement

An RCMP spokesperson said what they tweeted is as much as they’re able to say; anything more would be speculation. He said officers “have it well in hand.”

Mounties said there is no danger to public safety, but if people see anything suspicious, they should report it to police.

