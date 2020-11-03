Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Montreal teacher tells court her hijab is not source of discord as Bill 21 trial continues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Demonstrators stand outside the courthouse on the first day of the constitutional challenge to Bill 21, which bans public workers in positions of "authority" from wearing religious symbols, before the Quebec Superior Court in Montreal on Monday, November 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson.
Demonstrators stand outside the courthouse on the first day of the constitutional challenge to Bill 21, which bans public workers in positions of "authority" from wearing religious symbols, before the Quebec Superior Court in Montreal on Monday, November 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Another Muslim teacher has taken the stand at the court challenge to Quebec’s secularism law, testifying that her hijab has no impact on her ability to teach.

Bouchera Chelbi testified today on Day 2 of the legal proceedings against Bill 21, the law that bans public sector workers in positions of authority — including teachers and judges — from wearing religious symbols on the job.

Chelbi, who has taught English as a second language in Montreal for 12 years, told the court she has always acted professionally and treated her students equally regardless of race, religion or sexual orientation.

READ MORE: Legal challenge against Quebec’s secularism law gets underway in Montreal

She is allowed to teach in a hijab because she was hired before the law was adopted in 2019, but she says the law would apply to her if she wanted to change jobs.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The hearings in Montreal combine four separate lawsuits challenging Bill 21 into one trial, which is expected to last up to six weeks before Superior Court Justice Marc-Andre Blanchard.

On Monday, the trial opened with testimony from two Muslim teachers and one Sikh teacher, all of whom described feeling excluded from Quebec society because they choose to wear religious symbols.

Click to play video 'Trial challenging Bill 21 gets underway in Montreal court' Trial challenging Bill 21 gets underway in Montreal court
Trial challenging Bill 21 gets underway in Montreal court
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Bill 21Quebec religious symbols banSecularismQuebec Bill 21Quebec secularism lawQuebec religious neutrality lawBouchera Chelbi
Flyers
More weekly flyers