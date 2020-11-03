Menu

Canada

23 Nova Scotia learning institutions premitted to welcome back international students

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted November 3, 2020 4:18 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: International students struggle to access information amid COVID-19 crisis' Coronavirus: International students struggle to access information amid COVID-19 crisis

The Government of Canada says some post-secondary institutions are now allowed to welcome back international students who are not currently in Canada.

The list of institutions was posted on Tuesday, and several Nova Scotian universities and colleges are on it.

Those on the list must have COVID-19 readiness plans in place that have been approved by the province, said the federal government.

Read more: Nova Scotia to welcome international post-secondary students in early November

The plan must ensure the health and safety of all students and the surrounding community is protected.

This includes a detailed description of managing the required 14-day isolation for international students, including transportation to the students’ quarantine location.

It also includes information on how students will be supported with acquiring food and medications during quarantine, regarding health insurance and staying healthy while in Canada.

Among others, the list includes:

  • Acadia University
  • Cape Breton University
  • Dalhousie University
  • Mount Saint Vincent University
  • Saint Mary’s University
  • St. Francis Xavier University
  • Université Sainte-Anne
  • University of King’s College
  • Nova Scotia College of Art and Design (NSCAD)
  • Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC)

Several other N.S. colleges and language learning institutions are also permitted to welcome back international students. In total, the Nova Scotia list includes 23 institutions.

Click to play video 'N.S. host family, student ‘devastated’ by cancellation of international exchange program' N.S. host family, student ‘devastated’ by cancellation of international exchange program
N.S. host family, student ‘devastated’ by cancellation of international exchange program

Only students already enrolled in the university may return to Canada.

In Atlantic Canada, a total of 46 institutions are allowed to welcome back students. Three are in Newfoundland and Labrador, five are in P.E.I. and 15 are in New Brunswick.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaPandemicatlantic bubbleNova Scotia Educationinternational studentsCanada international studentsNova Scotia international students
