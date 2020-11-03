23 Nova Scotia learning institutions premitted to welcome back international students

Send this page to someone via email

The Government of Canada says some post-secondary institutions are now allowed to welcome back international students who are not currently in Canada.

The list of institutions was posted on Tuesday, and several Nova Scotian universities and colleges are on it.

Those on the list must have COVID-19 readiness plans in place that have been approved by the province, said the federal government.

The plan must ensure the health and safety of all students and the surrounding community is protected.

This includes a detailed description of managing the required 14-day isolation for international students, including transportation to the students’ quarantine location.

It also includes information on how students will be supported with acquiring food and medications during quarantine, regarding health insurance and staying healthy while in Canada.

Among others, the list includes:

Acadia University

Cape Breton University

Dalhousie University

Mount Saint Vincent University

Saint Mary’s University

St. Francis Xavier University

Université Sainte-Anne

University of King’s College

Nova Scotia College of Art and Design (NSCAD)

Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC)

Several other N.S. colleges and language learning institutions are also permitted to welcome back international students. In total, the Nova Scotia list includes 23 institutions.

Only students already enrolled in the university may return to Canada.

In Atlantic Canada, a total of 46 institutions are allowed to welcome back students. Three are in Newfoundland and Labrador, five are in P.E.I. and 15 are in New Brunswick.

