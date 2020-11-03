Menu

Health

103 cases, 5 more coronavirus deaths in Manitoba

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted November 3, 2020 1:42 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Manitoba asks whole households to isolate if family member is symptomatic' Coronavirus: Manitoba asks whole households to isolate if family member is symptomatic
Manitoba is dealing with five more deaths and 241 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the province reported Monday, prompting Manitoba health officials to change their guidance when it comes to self-isolation. Global's Joe Scarpelli has the details.

Manitoba has registered five new deaths, but new reported coronavirus case numbers dropped dramatically.

The province announced 103 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with 61 of those in Winnipeg. On Monday, case numbers were reported at 241.

The deaths include a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 80s, a man in his 80s, a man in his 90s and a second man in his 80s who is related to the outbreak at Maples Personal Care Home.

On Tuesday, Premier Brian Pallister asked Manitobans to volunteer to help out at COVID-19 test sites through the HelpNextDoorMB website.

We have 19 test sites and more coming, and I need Manitobans to join with our frontline civil servants and others who are already helping in many, many ways in this pandemic to have their backs.”

On Monday, Pallister said the province is considering a curfew to help cut late-night activities that are contributing to the spread of the disease.

Also on Monday, Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial health officer, said people must now stay home and isolate if they live with anyone who has symptoms, until a COVID-19 test comes back negative.

