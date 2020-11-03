103 cases, 5 more coronavirus deaths in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba has registered five new deaths, but new reported coronavirus case numbers dropped dramatically.

The province announced 103 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with 61 of those in Winnipeg. On Monday, case numbers were reported at 241.

There are 103 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba today and five additional deaths. Deaths: 85

Hospitalizations: 130

ICU: 20

TP: 8.6%

Active: 3,495

Recovered: 2,797 — Anya Nazeravich (@CJOBanya) November 3, 2020

The deaths include a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 80s, a man in his 80s, a man in his 90s and a second man in his 80s who is related to the outbreak at Maples Personal Care Home.

Winnipeg's test positivity rate is 9.3 per cent. 94 of the total 130 hospitalizations are from the Winnipeg health region and 8 patients are in intensive care. There are 2,622 active cases in the city right now. — Anya Nazeravich (@CJOBanya) November 3, 2020

On Tuesday, Premier Brian Pallister asked Manitobans to volunteer to help out at COVID-19 test sites through the HelpNextDoorMB website.

“We have 19 test sites and more coming, and I need Manitobans to join with our frontline civil servants and others who are already helping in many, many ways in this pandemic to have their backs.”

On Monday, Pallister said the province is considering a curfew to help cut late-night activities that are contributing to the spread of the disease.

Also on Monday, Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial health officer, said people must now stay home and isolate if they live with anyone who has symptoms, until a COVID-19 test comes back negative.