Peterborough couple claims $100,000 on lottery scratch ticket: OLG

A Peterborough couple may buy a canoe and more after winning $100,000 on a lottery scratch ticket.

According to the OLG, James Dufresne and Jennifer (Jenny) White of Peterborough won the top prize on the Instant 5X The Cash lottery ticket. One ticket costs $5.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on George Street in Peterborough.

“I love playing Instant games and had a dream I won on one recently,” Dufresne said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up the couple’s cheque. “Now I feel like every morning I will wake up and this will all be a dream.”

The 52-year-old said he was shocked to see the prize after checking his ticket at a store.

“I played the ticket in the store and was shocked to see the $100,000 prize value,” he said. “I self-scanned the ticket twice in disbelief. I left the store with the ticket and the quarter I used to scratch it still in my fingertips. I drove straight home to Jenny.”

Added White: “We were so worried about losing the ticket.”

And the couple received some added good fortune while driving to Toronto.

“On our way to the OLG Prize Centre we stopped to fuel up. When I went into the store to pay, the customer in front of me won the Poker Lotto All-in Jackpot,” said Dufresene.

The parents and grandparents haven’t decided what they will do with their winnings.

“James has always dreamt of having his own custom canoe,” said White. “He’s been borrowing his parents’ for 25 years. He’s excited to buy his own.”

