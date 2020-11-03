Quebec adds 871 new coronavirus cases, 34 more deaths as hospitalizations spike

Quebec’s novel coronavirus caseload stands at 108,889 after 871 new infections were reported Tuesday.
The province recorded 34 additional deaths linked to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Five of them occurred in the last 24 hours.
Health authorities say 25 newly attributed deaths took place between Oct. 27 and Nov. 1, while four others occurred before Oct. 27.
The death toll has reached 6,317 as of Tuesday. It is the largest death count linked to the health crisis in the country.
The number of hospitalizations spiked by 27 to 526. Of those patients, 85 are in intensive care, an increase of four from the previous day.
Health authorities say 15,512 tests were conducted on Sunday, the latest day for which that information is available. So far, 3,169,438 tests have been conducted in the province.
There have been 93,316 recoveries to date.
