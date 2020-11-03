Coronavirus: Hamilton reports just 2 COVID-19 cases as Ontario sets new daily record

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s new reported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday paled in comparison with the city’s average number of cases per day over the last 10 days, according to public health.

Health officials say there have been 226 positive coronavirus cases in Hamilton since Oct. 24 or an average of between 22 and 23 per day. However, on Nov. 3, the city reported just two cases to put the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 1,871.

The news comes as Ontario recorded its highest ever single-day total – 1,050 new cases.

The previous record was set on Oct. 25 when the province recorded 1,042 cases.

Thirty-five per cent (79) of Hamilton’s 226 new coronavirus cases in the last 10 days have been among people under the age of 30.

During that time, 40 per cent (91) of the new cases were acquired through close contact.

Since the pandemic began Hamilton has had 48 virus-related deaths.

Public health says the city’s 10 active outbreaks involve 60 people as of Tuesday at:

4 long-term care homes, including Chartwell Willowgrove, Hamilton Continuing Care, Shalom Village and Baywood Place.

1 retirement home (Villa Italia)

1 school (St. Marguerite d’Youville Catholic Elementary)

1 heavy equipment company (SkyLift Rentals)

1 retailer (Lululemon Athletica – Limeridge Mall)

1 government organization (Service Ontario – 50 Dundurn St.)

1 restaurant (Castelli Cucina)

The outbreak at Restoration Full Gospel Church on Ellis Avenue, involving three cases, was declared over on Monday.

Hamilton has 173 active cases with four people in hospital with COVID-19.

Halton Region reports no COVID-19 cases as database undergoes maintenance

Public Health Halton released no new data on Tuesday due to maintenance on its reporting dashboard. The region is expected to release new numbers on Wednesday.

As of Monday, Halton has 2,255 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, reporting 46 new cases over the weekend and another 53 on Nov. 2.

Halton has six outbreaks involving at least 110 people at three long-term care homes (Wyndham Manor and Chartwell Waterford in Oakville, as well as Chartwell Brant Centre in Burlington) and three retirement homes (Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington, Traflager Lodge in Oakville, and Amica Georgetown).

The outbreak at Chartwell Waterford grew by 12 cases on the weekend for a total of 44 tied to 27 residents, six staff members and 11 others connected with the home. The facility has recorded three deaths since the outbreak began on Oct. 13.

Tansley Woods also saw case numbers at the retirement home go up by two over the weekend for a total of 45 involving 33 residents, 10 staff cases, and two others. The facility has had seven deaths since the outbreak began on Oct. 13.

The region has 247 active cases as of Nov. 2, with Oakville accounting for 111 and Burlington accounting for 53 cases.

Halton has 36 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Niagara Region reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, new outbreak at

Niagara public health reported 38 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday putting the region’s total number of cases to 1,520 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 196 active cases as of Nov. 3 and 74 virus-related deaths since March.

There are six outbreaks connected with the coronavirus at two retirement homes (The Meadows of Dorchester and River Road Retirement in Niagara Falls) and three long-term care homes (Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls, West Park Health Centre and Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie).

The latest is at Albright Manor in Lincoln which has capacity for over 200 residents. The start of the outbreak was declared retroactive to Oct. 24.

Niagara Health hospital is reporting that the outbreak at Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls involves 29 positive cases among 15 residents and 14 staff. Three resident deaths have been connected with the outbreak which began on Sept. 29.

Four hundred and seven (26.8 per cent) of the area’s COVID-19 cases have been connected with long-term care or retirement homes in the region.

Since the pandemic was declared, 44.8 per cent (652) of the region’s 1,520 cases have occurred in people under the age of 39.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports three new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported three more COVID-19 cases to put the region total since the pandemic began to 547 lab-confirmed positive cases.

Officials say there are 26 active cases as of Nov. 3.

Public health says 35.1 per cent (192) of all cases in the region involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The region has one current non-institutional outbreak at Stelco’s Lake Erie Works in Nanticoke. Public health says the outbreak involves two employees at the steel manufacturers’ pickle lines.

Haldimand-Norfolk has had 32 COVID-19-connected deaths with 27 tied to residents at Anson Place Care Centre, a nursing home in Hagersville.

Brant County reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit reported nine additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The region has had 294 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 62 active cases as of Nov. 3 with four people receiving hospital care.

Brant County now has three outbreaks at two retirement homes (Riverview Terrace in Brantford and Brucefield Manor in Mount Pleasant) and Salon Mirage at Lynden Park Mall in Brantford.

The outbreak at Riverview Terrace Retirement Home involves 13 people, with three staff and 10 residents testing positive for COVID-19.

Brucefield Manor has just one case, however public health is waiting for additional tests from staff and residents to be processed.

No customers have tested positive in the outbreak at Salon Mirage. All five cases involve staff and others associated with the workers. Customers with concerns are encouraged to contact public health to arrange for an assessment and testing.

The outbreak at Hardy Terrace Long-term Care Home was declared over on Monday.

Public health says 34.35 per cent (101) of all cases in the county involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19.