Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Nov. 3

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday:

Scarborough school outbreak increases to 12, teachers not in school

The Toronto District School Board says another student from Glamorgan Junior Public School has tested positive for coronavirus bringing the total number of cases to 12.

The Scarborough elementary school has now had nine staff and three students test positive for the virus. The additional case detected was from a student who was already self-isolating, the TDSB said.

On Monday morning teachers and support staff engaged in a work stoppage and are not in school again on Tuesday.

The TDSB said staff from other schools have been brought in to supervise the students and the school is still open.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,050 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Of those:

408 in Toronto.

212 in Peel Region.

86 in Halton Region.

76 in York Region.

57 in Durham Region.

Ontario reports 1,050 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Ontario reported 1,050 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 78,705.

The death toll in the province rose to 3,166 as 14 more deaths were reported.

Nearly 25,300 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. Resolved cases increased by 837 from the previous day.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,963 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of four deaths.

There are 78 current outbreaks in homes, which remains unchanged from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 530 active cases among long-term care residents and 329 active cases among staff — up by 28 and up by 11 cases respectively in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 2,360 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 1,318 among students and 306 among staff (736 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 134 more cases from the previous day.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 578 out of 4,828 schools in the province. One school in Ontario is currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 453 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 23 (seven new child cases and 16 new staff cases). Out of 5,231 child care centres in Ontario, 122 currently have cases and 33 centres are closed.