Toronto firefighters respond to electrical fire at downtown student co-op residence

Toronto firefighters are responding to an electrical fire at a student co-operative residence in the city’s downtown that caused smoke to fill the hallways of the 22-storey building.

Emergency crews were called to Neill-Wycik Co-operative College building on Gerrard Street East near Church Street just before 10:40 p.m. on Monday.

A Toronto Fire Services spokesperson told Global News residents were forced to evacuate from the building, but there were no reports of injuries.

The spokesperson said most of the fire was knocked down less than an hour after the initial call came in.

They said it’s believed the fire happened in a first-floor electrical unit, adding crews were inspecting other electrical units in the building.

The extent of the damage wasn’t fully known as of late Monday, but there were reports that smoke made it all the way to the top floor.

Toronto police reported TTC shelter buses were requested for those who were temporarily displaced.