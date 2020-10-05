Menu

Canada

Crews on scene of fatal fire in Toronto’s east end

By Jessica Patton Global News
File photo of a fire truck.
File photo of a fire truck. Global News

Toronto Fire is on scene of a fatal fire in Toronto’s east end Monday morning.

Emergency services responded to a call just before 8:10 a.m. at 2800 Warden Ave., in the area of Bridletowne Circle and Finch Avenue East.

A Toronto Fire spokesperson told Global News a woman was pronounced dead on scene. She was the only person in the apartment at the time of the fire.

There is no word on age.

The office of the Ontario Fire Marshall has been notified.

There is no information as to what may have caused the fire at this time.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireFatal FireToronto ParamedicsToronto FireFinch Avenue EastScarborough Fatal FireBridletowne CircleSarborough Fire
