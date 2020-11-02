MADD Saskatoon’s annual ‘Project Red Ribbon’ campaign launched

Send this page to someone via email

Holiday celebrations are approaching, and with that MADD Canada is reminding people to only get behind the wheel when sober.

The annual Project Red Ribbon campaign was launched Monday. The organization is encouraging people to put red ribbons on vehicles as a symbol of committing to sober driving, as well as a tribute to the thousands killed or injured by intoxicated drivers each year in Canada.

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) officers joined MADD Saskatoon for the campaign launch.

“Combatting impaired driving takes a number of different approaches and the police of course have check stops — that’s our approach of enforcement. As we get closer to Christmas, we’ll do more of that,” SPS Chief Troy Cooper said.

Impaired driving has directly affected MADD Saskatoon vice-president Lou Van de Vorst. His son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren were killed by a drunk driver in 2016.

He said education and enforcement are key to keep people safe on Saskatoon roads.

“That right was taken from my son in that accident so I believe (the campaign) is just one more aspect of letting people know and reminding people that impaired driving is not socially acceptable,” Van de Vorst said.

There were 21 impaired driving-related deaths and 332 injuries in Saskatchewan in 2019.

Project Red Ribbon will continue through the holiday season until Jan. 4.

