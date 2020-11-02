Kitchener man arrested after standoff with police in Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police say a Kitchener man barricaded himself in a Waterloo business for several hours on Friday night.

Police say they were called to a business on Rankin Street at around 7:55 p.m. for a report of a man threatening people.

When officers arrived, the man barricaded himself inside the business.

Police say members of the emergency response team negotiated with the suspect for five hours before entering the business and arresting him.

A 43-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with uttering threats to cause death.

Advertisement