Kitchener man arrested after standoff with police in Waterloo

Waterloo Regional Police say a Kitchener man barricaded himself in a Waterloo business for several hours on Friday night.
Police say they were called to a business on Rankin Street at around 7:55 p.m. for a report of a man threatening people.
Read more: Alleged sexual assault at place of worship in Wilmot Township, Ont., under investigation: police
When officers arrived, the man barricaded himself inside the business.
Trending Stories
Police say members of the emergency response team negotiated with the suspect for five hours before entering the business and arresting him.
A 43-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with uttering threats to cause death.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments