Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Alleged sexual assault at place of worship in Wilmot Township, Ont., under investigation: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 30, 2020 4:04 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File

Waterloo Regional Police say their Special Victims Unit is investigating an alleged sexual assault connected to a place of worship in Wilmot Township, Ont.

Police said the incident occurred earlier this month at a place of worship on Snyder’s Road East, west of Trussler Road in Petersburg.

Read more: Violent crime continues to rise in Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo: Statcan report

A police spokesperson told Global News that the suspect is a person of authority.

The victim is a person under the age of 12.

Police did not name the place where the alleged incident occurred.

Trending Stories

Read more: Police seek dashcam footage in connection with Waterloo carjacking

Story continues below advertisement

“Investigators are concerned about the potential for other victims and that is the reason for the release,” Const. Ashley Dietrich told Global News.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incidents or other potential victims to call 519-570-9777 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video 'B.C. man posing as Uber driver charged with sexual assault' B.C. man posing as Uber driver charged with sexual assault
B.C. man posing as Uber driver charged with sexual assault
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeWaterloo newswilmotWilmot TownshipWilmot NewsPetersburgPetersburg newsWilmot sexual assaultWilmot Sexual assault place of worship
Flyers
More weekly flyers