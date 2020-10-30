Alleged sexual assault at place of worship in Wilmot Township, Ont., under investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say their Special Victims Unit is investigating an alleged sexual assault connected to a place of worship in Wilmot Township, Ont.

Police said the incident occurred earlier this month at a place of worship on Snyder’s Road East, west of Trussler Road in Petersburg.

A police spokesperson told Global News that the suspect is a person of authority.

The victim is a person under the age of 12.

Police did not name the place where the alleged incident occurred.

“Investigators are concerned about the potential for other victims and that is the reason for the release,” Const. Ashley Dietrich told Global News.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incidents or other potential victims to call 519-570-9777 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

