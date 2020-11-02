Regina mayoral candidates to go head-to-head in Monday night debate

Send this page to someone via email

Regina’s mayoral candidates in the upcoming municipal election will face off in a two-hour televised debate Monday night.

The event is hosted by Regina and District Chamber of Commerce and Access Communications.

Chamber CEO John Hopkins will moderate the debate.

After opening remarks from each candidate, Hopkins will ask a series of questions, followed by viewer-submitted questions.

Each candidate will get the opportunity to ask one other candidate a question, before closing remarks.

The questions will focus on the candidates’ visions for the city as well as topics like infrastructure, budget planning and transportation.

There are nine candidates vying for Regina’s top job: Darren Bradley, Jim Elliott, Tony Fiacco, Ward 10 Coun. Jerry Flegel, incumbent Michael Fougere, Mitchell Howse, Sandra Masters, Bob Pearce and George Wooldridge.

Seven of them will take part in Monday’s debate.

According to the chamber, Mitchell Howse and Bob Pearce won’t be there, as one did not respond to the request and the other declined. The chamber did not disclose which candidate declined.

You can watch the debate on Access Television or online here.

The debate runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Regina voters head to the polls on Nov. 9.

1:33 Regina mayoral candidates square off on details of campaign promise Regina mayoral candidates square off on details of campaign promise