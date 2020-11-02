Menu

Politics

Regina mayoral candidates to go head-to-head in Monday night debate

By Allison Bamford Global News
Posted November 2, 2020 5:01 pm
Regina City Hall
Seven of Regina's mayoral candidates will face off in a televised debate Monday night. Daniella Ponticelli / Global News

Regina’s mayoral candidates in the upcoming municipal election will face off in a two-hour televised debate Monday night.

The event is hosted by Regina and District Chamber of Commerce and Access Communications.

Chamber CEO John Hopkins will moderate the debate.

Read more: Regina municipal election: Mayoral candidates

After opening remarks from each candidate, Hopkins will ask a series of questions, followed by viewer-submitted questions.

Each candidate will get the opportunity to ask one other candidate a question, before closing remarks.

The questions will focus on the candidates’ visions for the city as well as topics like infrastructure, budget planning and transportation.

Story continues below advertisement

There are nine candidates vying for Regina’s top job: Darren Bradley, Jim Elliott, Tony Fiacco, Ward 10 Coun. Jerry Flegel, incumbent Michael Fougere, Mitchell Howse, Sandra Masters, Bob Pearce and George Wooldridge.

Trending Stories

Read more: Advance voting underway for Regina’s civic election

Seven of them will take part in Monday’s debate.

According to the chamber, Mitchell Howse and Bob Pearce won’t be there, as one did not respond to the request and the other declined. The chamber did not disclose which candidate declined.

You can watch the debate on Access Television or online here.

The debate runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Regina voters head to the polls on Nov. 9.

Click to play video 'Regina mayoral candidates square off on details of campaign promise' Regina mayoral candidates square off on details of campaign promise
Regina mayoral candidates square off on details of campaign promise
