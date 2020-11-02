Manitoba considering curfew to help curb coronavirus: Premier Pallister

Send this page to someone via email

The province of Manitoba is considering a curfew to help drive down the province’s coronavirus numbers.

Premier Brian Pallister made the announcement Monday and said a curfew is on the table.

Manitobans have the chance to weigh in on the idea, said Pallister, noting he welcomes all feedback.

More information on how to give feedback will go up shortly at engagemb.ca, he said.

The province will announce later this week if they will go ahead with the curfew, added Pallister.

“It’s an idea that’s not new,” he said, pointing to Peguis First Nation, which has also implemented a curfew.

Pallister said that while the government has “taken action” to fight the virus, it’s up to Manitobans to help each other as well.

“I’m going to ask Manitobans for some help right now,” he said, pointing to Dr. Teresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer.

“She said last week the most significant thing Canadians can do … was to reduce their personal contacts by half.

“Here in Manitoba, I believe we need to reduce it more than that. At least 75 per cent.” Tweet This

Pallister also said stepped up enforcement will be coming later this week, where the province will targeting halloween parties over the weekend.

“There was a Halloween party with multiple DJs being promoted on social media all last week,” he said.

