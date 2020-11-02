Menu

Entertainment

Jeannie Mai hospitalized, forced to exit ‘Dancing With the Stars’

By Corey Atad ETCanada.com
Posted November 2, 2020 10:48 am
Jeannie Mai. Photo: EPA/NINA PROMMER/CP Images.
Jeannie Mai. Photo: EPA/NINA PROMMER/CP Images.

Jeannie Mai is in hospital after discovering a potentially life-threatening condition.

The co-host of The Real was forced to leave the Dancing With the Stars competition this week after being diagnosed with epiglottitis, an inflammatory condition that can cause swelling and block airflow to the lungs.

Mai, 41, told Good Morning America in a statement, “My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery. I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here, I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally and I am so proud of how far we have come.”

In a video, her dance partner Brandon Armstrong said he is devastated that their competition was cut short and that he is praying for Mai’s speedy recovery.

Trending Stories

How long the TV host and stylist will take to recover is still unknown.

This week’s DWTS was originally to feature a double elimination, but now only one team will be going home.

