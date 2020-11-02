Menu

Crime

Alleged impaired driver sent to hospital after Russell OPP altercation; SIU to investigate

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted November 2, 2020 10:01 am
The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate in relation to the arrest and injury of a man accused of impaired driving in Bourget, Ont.
The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate in relation to the arrest and injury of a man accused of impaired driving in Bourget, Ont. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog is invoking its mandate after an alleged impaired driver was sent to hospital with serious injuries following an altercation with OPP officers east of Ottawa over the weekend.

Russell County OPP say officers arrested a male suspected of driving while impaired shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday. The incident happened on Montcalm Street in Bourget, Ont.

Eric Lecompte-Quenneville, 26, of Clarence-Rockland, Ont., has been charged with two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest; two counts of uttering threats; and two counts related to operating a motor vehicle while impaired.

Read more: SIU finds Kingston police officers acted lawfully during fatal drug overdose arrest

OPP say that “as a result of the accused’s interaction with police,” he was transported to hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

The Special Investigations Unit invoked its mandate to investigate. The civilian body probes incidents involving police officers in which victims have died, suffered serious injuries, or allege instances of sexual assault.

The accused has since been released with a court date of Nov. 25.

OPPImpaired DrivingSIUOttawa PoliceSpecial Investigations UnitPolice WatchdogRussell OPP
