RCMP investigates vandalized vehicles in Belledune, N.B.

RCMP are investigating a number of incidents over the weekend that left vehicles vandalized in Belledune, N.B.

The Mounties say they are investigating four complaints of vehicles’ tires being slashed, the exteriors being scratched, and paint being damaged.

All of the vandalized vehicles were parked at residences along Main and Noel streets.

The incidents occurred overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 506-548-7771 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

