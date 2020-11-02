Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigates vandalized vehicles in Belledune, N.B.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 2, 2020 9:50 am
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. Alexander Quon/Global News

RCMP are investigating a number of incidents over the weekend that left vehicles vandalized in Belledune, N.B.

The Mounties say they are investigating four complaints of vehicles’ tires being slashed, the exteriors being scratched, and paint being damaged.

Read more: Two missing teenagers last seen on Friday in Eel Ground First Nation

All of the vandalized vehicles were parked at residences along Main and Noel streets.

Trending Stories

The incidents occurred overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

Click to play video '“Taking Your Financial Photograph” for Financial Literacy Month' “Taking Your Financial Photograph” for Financial Literacy Month
“Taking Your Financial Photograph” for Financial Literacy Month

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 506-548-7771 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPVandalismNew Brunswick RCMPMain StreetBelleduneNoel Street
Flyers
More weekly flyers