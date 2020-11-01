Lethbridge College declares COVID-19 outbreak in powerline technician program

Lethbridge College declared a COVID-19 outbreak in one of its programs after seven people tested positive for the virus by Sunday.
The school said the powerline technician program was impacted.
“There is minimal risk to the campus community as a whole,” Lethbridge College said in a news release.
The college said it has contacted affected individuals, who are isolating at home, while the rest of the cohort is quarantining in accordance with Alberta Health Services guidelines.
Lethbridge College said it learned of the first positive test on Thursday, which was also when the cohort was last on college property.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
The facility said it has “undertaken a thorough cleaning of the affected area under strict protocols.”
“In response to this outbreak, Lethbridge College is immediately reviewing all trades and in-class program protocols to minimize spread,” the school said.
“The college will implement all identified improvements in protocols across all on-campus programs.”View link »
Comments