Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Richmond collision

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 1, 2020 2:12 pm
A pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Richmond overnight.
A pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Richmond overnight. Global News

A pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a motorist in Richmond, B.C., overnight.

It happened at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Cambie Road near Brown Road, according to Richmond RCMP.

Read more: Pedestrian struck, thrown through Vancouver shop window by motorist

Investigators are still working to contact the victim’s family.

Mounties said the driver remained at the scene and was co-operating with police. Police ruled out alcohol and speed as contributing factors.

Trending Stories

The 8500 block of Cambie Road was closed overnight as collision analysts investigated, but reopened Sunday morning.

Click to play video 'Pedestrian safety blitz launched in B.C. during dangerous time of year on roads' Pedestrian safety blitz launched in B.C. during dangerous time of year on roads
Pedestrian safety blitz launched in B.C. during dangerous time of year on roads
Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Life Threatening Injuriesrichmond collisionRichmond pedestrian struckRichmond pedestrianpedesrian struckserious collission
Flyers
More weekly flyers