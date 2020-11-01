Pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Richmond collision

A pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a motorist in Richmond, B.C., overnight.
It happened at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Cambie Road near Brown Road, according to Richmond RCMP.
Investigators are still working to contact the victim’s family.
Mounties said the driver remained at the scene and was co-operating with police. Police ruled out alcohol and speed as contributing factors.
The 8500 block of Cambie Road was closed overnight as collision analysts investigated, but reopened Sunday morning.
