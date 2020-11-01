Massive fire breaks out at Delta, B.C. greenhouse

Send this page to someone via email

Crews were called to a massive fire at a Delta, B.C. greenhouse complex Sunday morning.

Delta police said they were called to the facility near Highway 99 and Ladner Trunk Road around 7:30 a.m.

The fire was burning in a warehouse attached to the greenhouse, police said.

A massive plume of black smoke, described by some on social media as a “mushroom cloud” could be seen from several kilometres away.

Delta city councillor Lois Jackson said firefighters told her the fire was burning at BC Tweed, a cannabis greenhouse that shut down operations in the spring.

The facility was reportedly being used for storage, she added.

Police said there were no initial reports of injuries from the fire.

— More to come…