Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Cannabis

Massive fire breaks out at Delta, B.C. greenhouse

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 1, 2020 1:12 pm
Crews were called to a massive fire at a Delta, B.C. greenhouse complex Sunday morning.

Delta police said they were called to the facility near Highway 99 and Ladner Trunk Road around 7:30 a.m.

Read more: Man charged in New Westminster’s Pier Park fire

The fire was burning in a warehouse attached to the greenhouse, police said.

A massive plume of black smoke, described by some on social media as a “mushroom cloud” could be seen from several kilometres away.

Delta city councillor Lois Jackson said firefighters told her the fire was burning at BC Tweed, a cannabis greenhouse that shut down operations in the spring.

Read more: One person in custody after three-alarm fire in Vancouver near Main and Broadway

The facility was reportedly being used for storage, she added.

Police said there were no initial reports of injuries from the fire.

— More to come…

