Health

Quebec reports 965 new COVID-19 cases, 26 new deaths

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2020 12:45 pm
People wear face masks as they cross a street in Montreal, Saturday, October 31, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
People wear face masks as they cross a street in Montreal, Saturday, October 31, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Quebec is reporting 965 new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic started to 106,981.

Officials also reported 26 new deaths related to the disease, including six from the last 24 hours.

Officials say there were 15 from between Oct 25 and Oct. 30, two deaths from before Oct. 25 and 3 deaths from unknown dates.

READ MORE: A timeline of the deadly Halloween night stabbing in Quebec City

The province’s death toll now stands at 6,272.

Hospitalizations dropped to 496 as 7 people who had the disease were discharged.

Quebec saw two more people admitted to intensive care today for a total of 84 patients.

