Common Roots hosts 9th annual pumpkin smash to end growing season

The Common Roots Urban Farm is giving out meals and contest prizes in its ninth annual Harvest Hootenanny and Pumpkin Smash at BiHi Park on Sunday.

Sara Burgess, a spokesperson for the urban farm, says the event celebrates the end of the growing season and engages the community.

“For some people, coming to the hootenanny every year is a way that they participate in the farm,” she said.

In a regular year, visitors can smash pumpkins, listen to live music, enjoy a free meal and even make cider.

Amid COVID-19, Burgess says the event will be looking a bit different this year.

She says there won’t be live music at this year’s event to ensure visitors don’t linger and gather, and the meals will be to go.

But, many of the event’s signature characteristics will stay the same.

“With distancing in place, we can still smash pumpkins and take home delicious food,” says the urban farm’s Facebook event page.

There will be three pumpkin smashing stations, Burgess says, for “a bubble per station.”

Smashing pumpkins is not just for the fun of visitors, but an engaging way for the farm to get compost.

“There are all of these pumpkins after Halloween and we need compost. So what if we smashed those rotting jack-o-lanterns and turned them into compost to grow food for next year?”

Burgess says after the first year, the event took off. Last year there were nearly 400 visitors, she says.

This year, she’s expecting a lower number but says over 200 people signed up for free meals.

Burgess says hot drinks will be served and little snack packs will be available to take as well.

The event starts at 1 p.m. and will be held at Bihi Park on Bayers Road.

The farm says there will be a sign-in sheet at the entrance, not just for contact tracing but to enter into a contest as well. Three prizes will be given, the farm said.