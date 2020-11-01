New Brunswick reports 1 new COVID-19 case on Sunday

New Brunswick health officials are reporting one new case of the coronavirus on Sunday.
Public Health says the case is related to international travel and the individual is self-isolating in the Fredericton region.
There are 35 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.
On Saturday, a case was confirmed at Townsview School in Woodstock. Public Health said it is investigating, and if a student or family member is determined to be a close contact of the case, they will be notified for contact tracing.
Health officials say the Campbellton region remains in the orange phase of COVID-19 recovery as of Sunday.
To date, the province has confirmed 344 cases of the virus and has seen 303 recoveries.
There have also been six deaths as a result of COVID-19 complications in the province. There are five New Brunswickers currently in hospital with COVID-19, one of whom is in intensive care.
