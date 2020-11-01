Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick reports 1 new COVID-19 case on Sunday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted November 1, 2020 10:55 am
A woman all bundled up walks past a COVID-19 test clinic during a brisk fall morning in Montreal, on Friday, October 30, 2020.
A woman all bundled up walks past a COVID-19 test clinic during a brisk fall morning in Montreal, on Friday, October 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

New Brunswick health officials are reporting one new case of the coronavirus on Sunday.

Public Health says the case is related to international travel and the individual is self-isolating in the Fredericton region.

There are 35 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

On Saturday, a case was confirmed at Townsview School in Woodstock. Public Health said it is investigating, and if a student or family member is determined to be a close contact of the case, they will be notified for contact tracing.

Read more: Public Health confirms coronavirus case at Townsview School in Woodstock, N.B.

Health officials say the Campbellton region remains in the orange phase of COVID-19 recovery as of Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

To date, the province has confirmed 344 cases of the virus and has seen 303 recoveries.

Trending Stories

There have also been six deaths as a result of COVID-19 complications in the province. There are five New Brunswickers currently in hospital with COVID-19, one of whom is in intensive care.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: New Brunswick mandates 14-day self-isolation for workers coming from outside Atlantic bubble' Coronavirus: New Brunswick mandates 14-day self-isolation for workers coming from outside Atlantic bubble
Coronavirus: New Brunswick mandates 14-day self-isolation for workers coming from outside Atlantic bubble
Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickBlaine HiggsWoodstockCampbelltonJennifer RussellCOVID-19 deathsCampbellton Outbreak
Flyers
More weekly flyers