Kelowna Halloween Parade brings tricks or treats to kids safely

The Grenfell Road haunted house is a touted Halloween tradition but this year they are taking their tricks and treats to the streets to keep everyone safe.

“We kind of thought it was going to be one or two cars dressed up … and we pull up yesterday and this is what we pull up to — it’s just been amazing, the community support,” said Candace Banks, looking around at the row of cars decorated for the second Halloween Parade.

“Watching everyone come out and seeing the kids last night waving and smiling I think it meant a lot to people.”

2:00 COVID-19 pandemic spawns Halloween creativity in Canada COVID-19 pandemic spawns Halloween creativity in Canada

The participants stirred up a fright day and night with four separate parades to mark the occasion. Brave kids put on their costumes and lined the streets with their parents to see what ghouls, goblins and clowns haunt the Halloween procession.

Story continues below advertisement

The monsters, superheroes, princesses and wizards that came out to the parade this year found it so entrancing that they’re stirring up calls to make it an annual event — and not just a COVID-19 event.