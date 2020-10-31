Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland in quarantine while awaiting COVID-19 test results

Send this page to someone via email

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says she isolating at home after learning she may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Toronto MP said Saturday she was tested for the virus after receiving a notification from the government’s COVID Alert app.

Today, I had a COVID-19 test after I received a notification from the COVID Alert app. I am isolating at home while I wait for the results of the test. My thanks to our excellent health care professionals. — Chrystia Freeland (@cafreeland) October 31, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The app lets users know if they have been in close contact for 15 minutes or more with fellow users who reported a diagnosis through the system.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“I am isolating at home while I wait for the results of the test,” she said on Twitter Saturday. “My thanks to our excellent health care professionals.”

The app can be used to report a diagnosis in all provinces except B.C. and Alberta.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a press conference Friday that the app has been downloaded nearly five million times. It was recently updated so users have the option of sharing details about when they became symptomatic and got tested.

“This will provide even better information about when people may have been the most infectious, further strengthening the impact and accuracy of this app,” he said.

Earlier this month, Trade Minister Mary Ng tested negative after receiving an exposure notification from the app.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet were diagnosed with the virus in September.

Story continues below advertisement